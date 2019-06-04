Howard County notables share their hidden passions [Pictures]

Photo by Nate Pesce
President and CEO, Howard County Library System. "As a San Francisco Conservatory of Music graduate with a master of music, I sing! More specifically, I'm a lyric coloratura soprano. Wikipedia defines this type of voice as an 'agile light voice with a high upper extension, capable of fast vocal coloratura.' This means that I'm well-suited for operatic roles like Juliette (Roméo et Juliette, by Gounod) and Adele (Die Fledermaus, by Johann Strauss). "I'd say that the most fun role I've played is Mabel, from Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance." While I have not sung in shows since the 1980s, I still perform occasionally in concert settings when coaxed."
Photo by Doug Kapustin
Executive chef at the Highland Inn and Milton Inn. "I have been riding horses since I was 4 years old. My dad has had horses all my life and rides Western style. I ride English style, and like the competitive nature of the sport. I started showing horses at about 10 years old. I was Baltimore County Champion from 1981 to 1984 in four divisions, from ages 15 to 18. The divisions I rode in were: equitation (riders judged on form), pleasure on the flat (no jumps), pleasure over fences (with jumps), and hunter jumper (forward seat riding). "I have hundreds of ribbons and trophies, and I still love horses and almost any other kind of animal."
You know them as librarians, bankers and administrators. But many of Howard's most prominent citizens have hidden passions and skills. We decided to learn what they were. -- Compiled by Janene Holzberg