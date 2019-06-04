Howard County notables share their hidden passions [Pictures]

Photo by Doug Kapustin

Executive chef at the Highland Inn and Milton Inn. "I have been riding horses since I was 4 years old. My dad has had horses all my life and rides Western style. I ride English style, and like the competitive nature of the sport. I started showing horses at about 10 years old. I was Baltimore County Champion from 1981 to 1984 in four divisions, from ages 15 to 18. The divisions I rode in were: equitation (riders judged on form), pleasure on the flat (no jumps), pleasure over fences (with jumps), and hunter jumper (forward seat riding). "I have hundreds of ribbons and trophies, and I still love horses and almost any other kind of animal."