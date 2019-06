Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

“I am in love with my dog,” says Thomas Zippelli, executive chef and owner of The Turn House, of his Great Dane, Moose. Zippelli researched breeds that would be comfortable in his Seattle apartment but would also get him outside for exercise despite the area’s rain. Small dogs were recommended, of course, but so were Great Danes. Agreeable Moose is up for 20-mile hikes and hanging out inside, Zippelli says. “He even liked the car ride here from Seattle.” Now Moose has acres to roam at Zippelli’s Glenelg home. He’s learned how to open any door and enjoys tasty treats such as restaurant-grade pork livers in the best homemade meals a dog could ask for.