Collin and Jen Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply’s popular bus keeps its wheels turning in Howard | PHOTOS

Oct 26, 2021
A Columbia couple has converted an old school bus into a mobile plant business.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen and Collin Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Collin and Jen Grimes sit atop their school bus. They started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from the bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen and Collin Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Collin and Jen Grimes set up a plant display. They started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen and Collin Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Collin and Jen Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Collin and Jen Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen and Collin Grimes set up a plant display. They started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen Grimes sets up a plant display. Jen and her husband, Collin Grimes, started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
The license plate on Jen and Collin Grimes' school bus reads "PLNTBUS." They started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants the school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations.
Rooted Plant Supply
Jen and Collin Grimes started Rooted Plant Supply, a company that sells house plants from a school bus at farmers markets, apartment complexes, and other locations. October 2, 2021.
