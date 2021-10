A stone wall in the woods off Alberton Road was once part of a small mill town that straddled the Patapsco River. The town was built as Elysville in the mid1800s and changed names each time the mill changed owners. In 1940, the town became Daniels, named for the C.R. Daniels Company. In 1972, Hurricane Agnes flooded the Patapsco and destroyed many of the remaining structures. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)