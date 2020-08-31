Advertisement Advertisement Howard Magazine Howard County Maryland A bushel of local food in Howard County | PHOTOS Aug 31, 2020 at 7:46 PM Childhood friends to open new restaurant in Clarksville. Next Gallery PHOTOS Higher education at Trilogy Wellness | Photos Advertisement Howard Magazine Howard Magazine Howard County Santas | PHOTOS For those who don the red suit in Howard County, the spirit of Santa Claus is a gift. Nov 13, 2019 Spruce up your home with these Maryland holiday decorating ideas | PHOTOS New German-influenced restaurant Rathskeller in Elkridge| PHOTOS Boom Shake Fitness |PHOTOS Shift yoga in Fulton Mutiny Pirate Bar Outdoor gear from Howard County stores Ruins of St. Mary’s College in Ilchester, near Ellicott City Advertisement