This kitchen utensil holder moonlights as the perfect catchall for the things that land in your desk drawer. Expands to fit drawers of various sizes. $22 at Target

This coffeemaker takes up a little bit of space but provides a big burst of color -- and caffeine. $99 at Kohl's

Arguably the most challenging part of going away to college is the fine art of packing the car and then transferring all of a student's belongings into a shoebox-size dorm room every fall. Have fun and add personality to any dorm room with these space-saving finds.-- Meghan Leimenstoll, Baltimore Sun Media Group