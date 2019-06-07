Vaper Madness

Vaping -- the use of electronic cigarettes and other gadgets to "vape" specially flavored "e-juices" as a way of quitting smoking -- seems to be taking hold in the Baltimore area. In a scene story, we explore vaping and the strangely dedicated but diverse culture it has spawned. We visit the largest vaping parlor in the area, the Towson Vaporium on York Road, and the eccentric characters there. The shop carries the largest selection of "e-juices" on the East Coast (900 flavors) and is the only full-fledged vaping lounge in the Towson area -- that is, a pllace where "vapers" can taste and buy but also hang out at either of two bars, meet and vape with friends, shoot pool and more.