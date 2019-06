The poinsettia tree, a holiday staple at the Mall in Columbia, is on display Friday, Nov. 15, 2013.

The poinsettia tree, a holiday staple at the Mall in Columbia, is on display Friday, Nov. 15, 2013.

The poinsettia tree, a holiday season staple at The Mall in Columbia, is on display on Friday, Nov. 15, 2013, the day after it was constructed.

Staff photos by Jon Sham