John Kirkpatrick of Frederick and his 23-month-old son James ride an elephant before the performance.

Circus goers file into the tent for a performance by the Piccadilly Circus at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

The Piccadilly Circus is coming back to the Howard County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, April 10. Here are some pictures from last year's event to get you in the circus spirit.

Staff photos by Brian Krista