Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Helen Shi, 5, of Ellicott City, Elena Bonier, 6, of Sykesville, Laila Barnes, 7, of North Laurel, all as Teacakes, and Tiffany Wang, 17, of Clarksville, as Drosselmeyer, perform during a dress rehearsal for Columbia Figure Skating Club's production of The Nutcracker on Ice.