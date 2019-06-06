National Signing Day in Howard County [Pictures]
Athletes from across Howard County signed National Letters of Intent to play Division I collegiate athletics during the week of Wednesday, Nov. 14. Other student athletes committed to play Division II and Division III college sports. Here are a few of the pictures we've received. If you have a picture that you'd like to be added to this gallery, send it to HowardCountySports@patuxent.com.
