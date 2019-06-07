Professional athletes from Howard County: Where are they now?

John Kuchno was raised in Dorsey’s Search and attended Glenelg Country School before heading to St. Paul’s High School, the alma mater of Orioles pitcher Steve Johnson.
At St. Paul’s, Kuchno played alongside catcher Rob Lucido, a Woodstock native who went on to play in the minors with a farm team of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.
“He is a workhorse,” Lucido says of Kuchno.
Kuchno was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 out of Ohio State and was the No. 12 prospect in the Pittsburgh system prior to the 2015 season, according to Baseball America.
Last season, he was a key reliever for the Altoona Curve, a Double-A minor league team in Pennsylvania, and he was 3-6 with an ERA of 3.46. Kuchno will head to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., in March with a chance of making it to the majors in 2016.
“I am feeling great. I am really confident, and I am excited about the strides I have made. I am excited to get to work,” he says. “I still have a lot of room to improve. You always want to keep improving.”