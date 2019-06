Grace Helfrich, 5, of Columbia, left, and her mom Marny pick strawberries during the Columbia Families in Nature event.

Alex Jorgensen, 2, of Catonsville, bites into a fresh strawberry he picked while at Gorman Farm in North Laurel.

Columbia Families in Natures organizes outing for parents and kids. Columbia residents Chiara D'Amore and her husband, Jeremy Bergamore, started the group this year with their two children, Bryce and Sasha to encourage families to explore the outdoors, emphasize play time in nature and teach participants about the environment and conservation.

Photos by Nate Pesce