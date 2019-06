Reservoir's Pavan Vemulakonda hits the ball out of the sand onto the green during Thursday's match against Centennial at Fairway Hills.

Reservoir's Swati Adipudi hits the ball on the fourth hole during Thursday's match at Fairway Hills.

Both the Centennial Boys and Girls golf teams defeated Reservoir with the Boys team just edging out Reservoir in a very tight match at Hobbits Glen Golf Course on Thursday, August 28.

Photos by Nicole Munchel