Pretty in Pink Luncheon

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Lynn Mattingly, right, a cancer survivor from Glen Arm and her daughter Lauren Allender, now a New Jersey resident, try on a vendor's jewelry together during the Pretty in Pink Champagne Ladies Luncheon at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City on Friday, April 1. The event benefits the Blossoms of Hope & The Claudia Mayer / Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Marriottsville residents Michelle Shelton, left, and Mamie Perkins enjoys some shopping together before the Pretty in Pink Champagne Ladies Luncheon at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City on Friday, April 1. The event benefits the Blossoms of Hope & The Claudia Mayer / Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Pictures from the Pretty in Pink Champagne Ladies Luncheon at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City on Friday, April 1. The event benefits the Blossoms of Hope & The Claudia Mayer / Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center.
Staff photos by Brian Krista