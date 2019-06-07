Pretty in Pink Luncheon

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Lynn Mattingly, right, a cancer survivor from Glen Arm and her daughter Lauren Allender, now a New Jersey resident, try on a vendor's jewelry together during the Pretty in Pink Champagne Ladies Luncheon at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City on Friday, April 1. The event benefits the Blossoms of Hope & The Claudia Mayer / Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center.