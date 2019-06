On Jan. 28, River Hill wrestling defeated Glenelg on a last second pin by Tyler Smith to become the last undefeated team in Howard County, en route to their third straight county title.

The Long Reach boys indoor track team, led by Runner of the Year Tosin Oyewole (center) and Robert Carter (second from right) with gold medal performances, cruised to county and state titles.

Before ringing in 2015, take a look back at the 2014 year in Howard County sports, from River Hill's dramatic last second win in wrestling last January, all the way up to a historic football season culminating in late November.

Andrew Conrad