Oakland Mills' Matthew Claxton, left, battles with Poolesville's Ryan Seigal in the 152 pound weight class of the semifinals during the 1A/2A South regional dual meet at Oakland Mills High School on Wednesday, February 11.

Oakland Mills' Justin Gatewood works on pinning Poolesville's Michael Bent in a 138 pound weight class match in the semifinals of the 1A/2A South regional dual meet at Oakland Mills High School on Wednesday, February 11.

Oakland Mills defeated Poolesville in the semifinals and Easton in the finals to win the 1A/2A South regional wrestling duals championship during the tournament held at Oakland Mills High School on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Staff Photos by Brian Krista