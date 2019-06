Brian Krista, Patuxent Publishing

Robert Davis, Jr., left, and his wife Robin Davis applaud as their son, Marriotts Ridge senior Robert Davis, III smiles after being presented with a ball signifying him as the first Mustang to reach the 1,000 point milestone, by his former coach (during his freshman year) Mike Smelkinson on senior night, before a boys basketball game against Oakland Mills at Marriotts Ridge High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Davis, currently over 1,400 points in his high school basketball career, reached 1,000 points in December in the sixth game of the season. Davis also has his jersey (No. 1) retired during the pre-game ceremony.