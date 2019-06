Atholton's Matt Haney, right, controls the puck while Wootton's Harrison Linowes skates after him.

Atholton's Tre White, left, is tripped up by Wootton's Austin Schoenfeld.

Wootton and Atholton battle during the ice hockey state semifinal at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel on Monday, Feb. 24.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda