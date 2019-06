Staff photo by Jen Rynda

Under first-year coach William Yeo, Hammond has put up impressive results when you consider the total rebuild of the program. The numbers in the room are there, and it finally showed off in a dominating 63-11 win over Wilde Lake on Jan. 14. If Yeo can build the foundation with the group of young, inexperienced grapplers, the potential is there for the Golden Bears to get back to the glory days of decades past.