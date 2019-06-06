20 Howard County wrestlers to watch at the state tournament [Pictures]

The state wrestling tournament takes place this weekend at the University of Maryland's Cole Field House. County and regional champion River Hill has a good shot to win it all, led by top-ranked Michael Beck (120), Logan Kirby (195) and Cory Daniel (220). But with several other wrestlers who have a strong chance to finish high on the podium, Howard County should be represented very well in Maryland wrestling's biggest showcase. Click through to see which wrestlers to look out for this weekend. The tournament begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7. Championship semifinals are scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Consolation finals are at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and championship finals are at 6:30 p.m.