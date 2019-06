File photo by Matt Hazlett

Under new coach Aidan Hahn, Oakland Mills has already shown off its talent by earning a 1-1 tie against Marriotts Ridge, while also beating Blake, 1-0, in a non-conference game. Led by Kat Stockford, the experienced Scorpions have the potential to upset other top teams in the county, and even scored against Atholton, which has allowed only two goals all season. Up next: Sept. 22 at Kent Island