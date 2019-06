Photo by Israel Carunungan/Long Reach Boosters

It didn’t take long for Long Reach to match its win total from a year ago, and the Lightning did so in exciting fashion as Seavon Watkins caught a Tyler Raines pass for a 70-yard touchdown with only 40 seconds remaining to come away with a 12-6 win over Mt. Hebron. Long Reach has a chance to double its win total this Friday on the road at Atholton. (Up next: at Atholton)