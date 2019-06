Photo by Israel Carunungan/Long Reach Boosters

Long Reach seemed to find its offense this past week as it notched its first county victory with a win over Hammond last week, then played perhaps its best game of the year in a 8-6 loss to Glenelg on April 21. The Lightning will face Centennial next, then will see a Wilde Lake team they beat by one on March 21. Up next: at Centennial (4/22), at Wilde Lake (4/24), vs. River Hill (4/28).