Photo by Israel Carunungan/Long Reach Boosters

Oakland Mills has been a tough team to play all season, but the Scorpions haven’t been able to manage many wins in all those close games. Still, they played River Hill to a four-point defeat, but fell to Wilde Lake in a game between two evenly matched teams. The Scorpions can get their first notable victory by beating Atholton on May 1 in the season finale. Up next: at Atholton (5/1).