Games of the Year: Tim Schwartz

As the beat writer for Howard County high school girls soccer, cross country, wrestling, indoor track, boys lacrosse and outdoor track, sports reporter Tim Schwartz witnessed a slew of thrilling games, matches and races during the 2014-15 school year. In honor of some of those memorable events over the last school year, he has selected and ranked the top 10 sporting events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Tim’s pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Saturday, July 18.