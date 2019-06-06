Games of the Year: Brent Kennedy

As the beat writer for Howard County high school boys soccer, golf, boys basketball and softball, sports editor Brent Kennedy witnessed more than his fair share of thrilling games and matches during the 2014-15 school year. In honor of some of those memorable contests over the last 10 months, he has selected and ranked the top 10 of those sporting events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Brent’s pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Thursday, July 9.