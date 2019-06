File photo

Forward Karigan Awkward may be in the top-five most talented players in Howard County, and when paired with the explosive play of Tori Diggs, the Scorpions can pack a punch. Similar to Glenelg, if this team starts to catch fire late in the year, it could be trouble for teams in the 2A classification. Next two county games: vs. Atholton (Jan. 13), vs. Reservoir (Jan. 21)