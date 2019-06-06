Top 10 endangered historical sites in Howard County [Pictures]

Staff photo by Jon Sham

Patented in 1664, the land surrounding Troy House in Elkridge was the rumored site of Revolutionary War plotting by Col. Thomas Dorsey, the great-grandson of original Troy owner John Dorsey.

The three-story stone house that sits on the site today was built around 1820 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. A fire in 1991 destroyed the house's interior, but the county plans to restore the building to use as a visitor's center for the new Troy Park, which is currently under construction.