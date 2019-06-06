Top 10 endangered historical sites in Howard County [Pictures]
Preservation Howard County, an organization whose name explains its mission, has taken on the task of protecting as many historic buildings in the county as is possible. Each year, the organization releases a Top 10 list of the county's most endangered historical sites. Preservation Howard County President Fred Dorsey said the goal of the list is "to raise awareness and appreciation for the historic properties in the county, and the fact that many of them become threatened at times.