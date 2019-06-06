Rehearsing for Woodstoc Roc [Pictures]

Brian Kahat and fellow members of the band Badmoon rehearse at his home in Woodstock on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Kahat is a cancer survivor and organizer of Woodstoc Roc, a benefit concert to "Rock Out Cancer" which supports the American Cancer Society and the Ulman Cancer Fund For Young Adults. Badmoon will be among the bands performing at the event Sept. 21 at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

Staff photos by Brian Krista