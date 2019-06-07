Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Niara Mitchell-Madina, a 5th Grader at Laurel Woods Elementary, practices her speech on Dr. Patricia Bath in the hallway before her scheduled presentation during the 2017 Unheard Perspectives Showcase at Oakland Mills Middle School in Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Students from the Howard County Public School System who participate in the program are judged on their oral and visual presentations on African-American innovators that have impacted their own lives.