Maryland Howard County Columbia

Unheard Perspectives Showcase

Pictures from the 2017 Unheard Perspectives Showcase at Oakland Mills Middle School in Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 11. Students from the Howard County Public School System who participate in the program are judged on their oral and visual presentations on African-American innovators that have impacted their own lives.

Staff photos by Brian Krista
