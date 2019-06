Aiden Peters, left, and Jakob Henchell, fourth grade classmates at Talbott Springs Elementary School, pose for a pictures in the hallway of the school in Columbia on Friday. Aiden will be pushing his friend Jakob in the Patriot Pride 5K in Fort Meade on May 18.

Pictures of fourth-grade classmates Aiden Peters and Jakob Henchell at Talbott Springs Elementary in Columbia on Friday, May 10. Friends, family and faculty in the Talbott Springs Elementary community raised the money for a jogging wheelchair that Jakob can ride in while Aiden pushes him in the Patriot Pride 5K in Fort Meade on May 18.

Photos by Brian Krista