Oakland Mills' top boys basketball teams over the last 25 years [Pictures]
With this year's Oakland Mills boys basketball team sitting at 24-0 and getting set to play for a regional title Thursday night against Calvert, it seems appropriate to look back at some of the other exceptional squads the Columbia school has produced over the last 25 years. This photo gallery showcases six of the best Scorpion teams during that time period. Like our Facebook page explorehoward Sports and vote for which of these teams you think was the best.