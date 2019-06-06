Oakland Mills' top boys basketball teams over the last 25 years [Pictures]

Photo by Doug Kapustin

Led by Howard County Player of the Year Kobie Morgan, this team remains the only one in Oakland Mills boys basketball program history to capture a state title. Putting the exclamation point on a 22-2 season, the Scorpions defeated Northern in the state championship game, 81-72. Morgan ended up finishing the season averaging 15.3 points a game to go along with averages of four steals and three assists a night. He and Ken McCurdy (11.0 ppg) posted the team's only double-digit scoring averages, but there were terrific role players all around them. Carruthers Gant was a 3-point specialist, Travis Williams excelled defensively and Jeff Tittle (current Oakland Mills assistant coach) was the glue guy that did a little bit of everything.