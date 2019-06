John Potvin, center bottom, Danny Thomas, kneeling in blue shirt, and others from the Maryland Model Yacht Club, fix and prepare RC boats next to Lake Kittamaqundi.

Joseph Craig English, a local serigraph/silkscreen artist, sits in his booth as people view his prints at the Columbia Festival of the Arts.

The Kittamaqundi lakefront was abuzz with activities all weekend for the Columbia Festival of the Arts, including musicians, food, crafts and model boat racing.

Photos by Nate Pesce, Baltimore Sun Media Group