Lakefest opens Columbia's Festival of the Arts this weekend

The Columbia Festival of the Arts opens June 14 with the free, three-day Lakefest 2019 followed by a variety of ticketed events from stoop storytelling to high-wire stunts, a comedy show and a film festival through the end of June.

“This is our 32nd year and the 16-day festival has something going on every day,” said Dave Simmons, the festival’s programming manager.

Musical groups performing bluegrass, indie rock, R&B, funk, Latin pop and more are scheduled to play throughout the Lakefest weekend as are local bands including School of Rock Columbia, Columbia Jazz Band and the Glenelg Jazz Ensemble.

“We have quite a diverse lineup,” Simmons said of the concerts. “We hope people come out and have a good time.”

Highlights of Lakefest will be the group Bridgman/Packer Dance performing “Truck” — a piece set inside a 17-foot box truck that uses video technology to re-image the space; and Video Playground, an interactive installation that will allow the public to experience the magic of Bridgman/Packer Dance through live video cameras and projections.

“It’s worked quite well at other festivals,” Simmons said. “It’s a fun thing.”

The three-day festival also will feature a fine arts and crafts show, art projects for youths and adults, and a beer garden.

Lakefest is only the beginning of the Festival of the Arts as events continue on June 20 at Howard Community College with Stoop storytelling – where ordinary people share true stories - and a performance of L-Homme Cirque featuring David Dimitri, a world-famous high wire dancer in the Merriweather District.

Events continue on June 21-23, 25, 27-29 and end June 30 with a performance by the Columbia Orchestra at the Chrysalis at Merriweather Symphony Woods.

For a complete listing of events, go to columbiafestival.org.

CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement.

kvjones@baltsun.com