Jen Rynda / BSMG

Camden Lippert, 13, of Ellicott City and Ben Bransford, right, of Columbia act out a scene from "Annie" with Howard County Summer Theatre for students at Hollifield Station Elementary School on Monday, June 18, 2018. Camden Lippert is one of two girls to play Annie and Ben Bransford plays Lieutenant General Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks.