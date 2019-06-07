Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
Maryland Howard County Columbia

The Longest Table

Pictures from "The Longest Table" event, held in a parking lot of Howard Community College on Wednesday, June 28. The mission of the event was to bring strangers together to share a meal and share discussions on community issues.

Staff photos by Brian Krista
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°