Teacher Kathleen Keck helps Lydia Diaz and other students with questions while playing "The Great Piggy Bank Adventure" computer game, part of the Junior Achievement after school program at Harper's Choice Middle School.

Eighth grader Jillian Williams reads a scenario about interest rates while playing "The Great Piggy Bank Adventure" computer game, part of the Junior Achievement after school program at Harper's Choice Middle School.

Students in the Junior Achievement after school program at Harper's Choice Middle School playing the online game "The Great Piggy Bank Adventure" with the goal of learning about a variety of financial matters.

Staff photos by Brian Krista