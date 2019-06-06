Howard County spring plays [Pictures]
This time of year, high school auditoriums throughout Howard County are bustling with frenetic rehearsals as opening day draws close for the annual spring musicals. Stage crews are finalizing the sets, actors are getting fitted for costumes, and choreographers are asking students to run through that big dance scene one more time. Read about the productions here.
Photos by Nate Pesce
