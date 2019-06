Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Discoveries' owner Sally Fox Tennant, left, has a laugh with Dwayne Grimes, right, of Hamilton while Grimes helps Fox Tennant with her website during a volunteer program at Howard County Community College in Columbia, MD on Friday, November 4, 2016. Grimes works for SCD Information Technology and is volunteering to help with domain names, web hosting and e-commerce.