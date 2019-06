Ben Borucki, right, talks to Matt Wieters about texting and driving during an assembly Wednesday at River Hill High School.

Oriole Matt Wieters signed AT&T's "It Can Wait" pledge at River Hill High School after Wednesday's assembly.

Matt Wieters visited River Hill High School to talked about texting and driving. AT&T brought a texting and driving simulator to the school to help drive home an important message about keeping our roads and highways safe.

Photos by Nicole Munchel