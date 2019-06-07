Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

For Warm, Fuzzy and Prickly, a program for ages 3 and older, will be held at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Robinson Nature Center, 6692 Cedar Lane, Columbia. Investigate where animals go in the winter and re-enact a winter classic, ìThe Mitten,î through a puppet show. Search for mittens and signs of wildlife along the centerís wooded trails. In partnership with Friends of Rabbits and Other World Exotics. $10, child; $5, adult. Information: 410-313-0400.