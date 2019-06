Jen Rynda / BSMG

Class of 1960's Christina Kelly, left, of Glen Burnie stops to give Class of 1964's Arletta Moore Boston, right, of Spencerville a hug during the annual Harriet Tubman Day in Columbia on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The Harriet Tubman Foundation holds the annual Harriet Tubman Day at the site of Howard County's former all-black high school, Harriet Tubman High.