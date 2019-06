Zach Seals, 16, of Woodstock, gets the audience clapping along as he sings "Stay" by Sam Smith during the Columbia Association's 12th annual Hear My Voice Teen Idol Competition Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Columbia Lakefront.

Leisha Mahajan, 16, of Ellicott City, sings Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry" during the Columbia Association's 12th annual Hear My Voice Teen Idol Competition Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Columbia Lakefront.

The stage is set for Columbia Association's (CA) 12th annual Hear My Voice Teen Idol Competition, which spotlights some of the best young singers in Columbia and Howard County. Finalists in the competition performed on Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.

Nicole Martyn/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos