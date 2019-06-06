Regenerative Medicine wine tasting [Pictures]
The Apple Ford showroom in Columbia played host to "Inspiring Hope through Regenerative Medicine", a wine tasting to benefit the University of Maryland School of Medicine Center for Stem Cell Biology & Regenerative Medicine. Chef Jerry Pellegrino, of Waterfront Kitchens, selected flights of wine and scientists and lead individual discussion groups.
Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
