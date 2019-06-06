With exit from imperilment, St. Peter's Episcopal Church moving forward
With the ceremonial approval of the Rev. Henry Thomas Slawson III on June 17, St. Peter's at Ellicott Mills Episcopal Church celebrated its exit from three years in imperilment, a state of near-closure that had been declared in January 2012 by the Episcopal Bishop of Maryland, the Right Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton.
Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos
