Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Zhiqing Tao, 6, of Ellicott City, looks at the sun through a 5in Celestron, 50-power telescope fitted with a protective light cover for direct viewing. She is helped and guided during the experience by Wayne Baggett, of the Howard Astronomical League, not pictured. The annual Solar Fest, sponsored by the Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Howard Astronomical League provided kids and families with scientific demonstrations, a magic show, “mad science” labs and telescopes for viewing the sun.