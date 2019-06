A person walks down the sidewalk along Stevens Forest Road in Oakland Mills on Monday, Jan. 26, 2015.

"The Hug" statue by Mort Hoppenfeld covered in snow at the Columbia Lakefront on Monday, Jan. 26, 2015.

Though it was not as much as was predicted for the area, Howard County did receive some snow on Monday, Jan. 26.

Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos