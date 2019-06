Drew Nobil, 5, of Columbia, carries his sled up a hill near Clemens Crossing Elementary School in Columbia, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015.

Howard County received up to 5 inches of snow last night, Feb. 16, 2015, and early this morning, Feb. 17, to pile onto the already record-low temperatures from earlier this week.

Nate Pesce/For The Baltimore Sun Media Group photos