Green Apple Day of Service at Talbott Springs Elementary [Pictures]
Pictures from the Green Apple Day of Service at Talbott Springs Elementary School in Columbia Saturday, Sept. 29. The nationwide event, organized by The Center for Green School at the U.S. Green Building Council, included cleaning around the school and beginning construction of a sensory garden which will become a future palette for outdoor learning. Read about the event here.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad